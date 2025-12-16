Nevada County officials identify human remains found near South Yuba Bridge

Authorities have identified the skeletal human remains found off a hiking trail in Nevada County earlier in 2025.

The remains were found back on March 25 near the South Yuba Bridge by a group of hikers.

According to the Nevada County Sheriff's Office, the hikers had cut a trail through some brush and rugged terrain when they found what they believed was a skull. They called 911 once they got back to an emergency phone.

More skeletal remains were soon uncovered by deputies. Detectives and members of the Chico State Anthropology Department soon responded to help with the investigation.

On Tuesday, the sheriff's office revealed that they were notified that the remains were those of 55-year-old Aaran Sloan Taylor.

Investigators noted that Taylor was known to frequent the Miner's Trail area.

Exactly how Taylor died remains under investigation, but the sheriff's office noted that detectives do not believe it to be a suspicious death.

The Sheriff's office also noted that they haven't been able to get in contact with Taylor's family. Anyone who can help detectives get in contact with Taylor's next-of-kin is urged to call the sheriff-coroner's office at (530) 265-1321.