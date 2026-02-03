Watch CBS News
NB Highway 99 back open in Elk Grove after crash involving ambulance, other vehicles

Cecilio Padilla
Drivers were being urged to avoid using northbound Highway 99 in the Elk Grove area after a major crash Tuesday morning.

The crash happened a little after 5:30 a.m. near the Sheldon Road offramp.

Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear at this time, but at least three vehicles were involved. One of the vehicles involved was a Bay Medic Ambulance.

No information about any possible injuries has been released.

Caltrans issued a SigAlert due to the crash, which was blocking all northbound lanes. Traffic was being diverted at Sheldon Road, but drivers were asked to use Interstate 5 to divert around the crash.

All lanes of Highway 99 were reopened a little before 7 a.m. Drivers should still expect some residual delays through the morning commute. 

