NB Highway 99 back open in Elk Grove after crash involving ambulance, other vehicles

Drivers were being urged to avoid using northbound Highway 99 in the Elk Grove area after a major crash Tuesday morning.

The crash happened a little after 5:30 a.m. near the Sheldon Road offramp.

Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear at this time, but at least three vehicles were involved. One of the vehicles involved was a Bay Medic Ambulance.

No information about any possible injuries has been released.

Caltrans issued a SigAlert due to the crash, which was blocking all northbound lanes. Traffic was being diverted at Sheldon Road, but drivers were asked to use Interstate 5 to divert around the crash.

All lanes of Highway 99 were reopened a little before 7 a.m. Drivers should still expect some residual delays through the morning commute.