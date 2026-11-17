Sacramento's Natomas Basin is considered one of the region's more flood-prone areas, bordered by rivers and sitting at a lower elevation.

The basin, which also includes Sacramento International Airport, is protected by miles of levees and a network of pumps maintained by Reclamation District 1000.

RD 1000 Director Scott Brown said the district relies on a two-pronged approach: keeping floodwater out with levees and pumping standing water from what is sometimes called the Natomas Basin "bathtub."

"We've had 3 major floods including 1986, 1997 and 2023. 1986 came closest to slippage at the levee by the airport," Brown said.

That area near the airport is part of 42 miles of levees surrounding Natomas that have been strengthened over the years.

"What's probably more unique to us is the high level development within the levee ring system so the risk is higher. I am confident our levees will hold," Brown said.

Beyond the levees, eight pump stations help drain rainwater that collects inside the basin.

"We have a 2 part system, the levees and the pumps," Brown said.

While the levees are designed to keep river water out, the pumps move water already inside the basin back toward the river.

"We can lower existing levels down and pump water out to make space," Brown said.

Work providing 100-year flood protection has been completed, with officials now moving toward a higher level of protection.

"We are right there at 200-year flood protection," Brown said.

Once those upgrades are finished, they still need federal inspection and certification — a process that can take another one to two years before residents could see an impact on flood insurance requirements.

State Farm insurance agent Monique Ambers said Natomas residents are already seeing changes in how federal flood insurance premiums are calculated.

"Natomas no longer has flat flood insurance rates," Ambers said.

Policies are now priced more closely around the individual flood risk of each home, she said. Ambers also cautioned homeowners against waiting until a storm is in the forecast to seek coverage.

"With flood insurance, it is a 30-day waiting period and will not go active for 30 days and you also need to pay the annual amount up front, not in installments," Ambers said.

Meanwhile, RD 1000 continues maintaining the levees and pump system while working with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers on flood protection improvements.

"We have a 50 percent chance of a higher precipitation year, it really depends how the storms stack up and come in. The storms can pass and we can still be pumping water for a week or two to get it all out," Brown said.

Pump stations can also lower water levels ahead of a storm, creating more room inside the Natomas Basin for incoming rain.