Natomas family says HOA wants them to remove Christmas lights display from sidewalk

A community in Natomas is frustrated after a family got a letter telling them their Christmas lights violated the rules of the neighborhood.

A family in the Northlake Community Association put up a Christmas light display with cathedral arches on the sidewalk in front of their home.

"It broke my heart because this is our first home, and we finally got to do something like this," said Virginia LaForm, who is the homeowner.

As their granddaughters send their letters to Santa, the homeowners received one of their own: the HOA telling them the lights violate their rules: holiday décor on the common area, meaning the cathedral arches on the sidewalk have to be removed.

"All in all, it's a petty thing," said homeowner Michael LaForm. "It's a pretty petty thing."

Michael said he has heard this story before.

"The Grinch," said Michael.

"They gave us until the 26th of December," said Virginia. "That was kind enough of them."

The display has been bringing wonder and awe to their granddaughters, Zhu Zhu and Zoey, plus the neighbors who stop by.

The family said even when the lights go down, their mission to be light won't dim.

"Jesus is the reason for the season," said Michael. "Ultimately, we just want to bring joy and happiness to everybody."

The family said it has been fun to see neighbors stop by and take pictures on the bench or ring the bell.

CBS 13 reached out to the HOA for comment, but did not hear back by the time of this report.