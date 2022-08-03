Watch CBS News
Fatal crash in north Sacramento leads to multiple closures

NORTH SACRAMENTO -- Multiple lanes of traffic are closed after a violent crash near Northgate Boulevard.

According to Sacramento Police, roadways in the area of Northgate Boulevard and Sotano Drive are closed as police investigate a violent collision.

Police say that three vehicles were involved, and four people were taken to hospitals for treatment. Three of the people have non-life-threatening injuries.

Unfortunately, one of the victims, a woman, has been pronounced dead. 

ADVISORY: Roadways in the area of Northgate Blvd and Sotano Dr are closed as officers investigate a vehicle collision. Please plan for alternate routes. This thread will be updated when the roadway reopens. pic.twitter.com/uVtNdrZ3vr

— Sacramento Police Department (@SacPolice) August 3, 2022

Just before 5pm, 2 vehicle accident with 3 patients near Northgate Blvd and Sotano Dr. 2 patients in critical condition and all 3 were transported to a trauma facility. pic.twitter.com/Gz5uv0DWin

— Sacramento Fire Department (@SacFirePIO) August 3, 2022

