Mooney Fire near Smartsville prompts Nevada County evacuation order, warnings

A fast-moving wildfire near the Nevada and Yuba County lines has prompted an evacuation order and warnings Wednesday afternoon.

Cal Fire said the Mooney Fire was burning near Mooney Flat in the area of Lombardi Drive and Kirk Way and had grown to an estimated two acres. Flames were spreading at a dangerous rate, firefighters said, with at least one structure threatened.

The Nevada County Sheriff's Office ordered residents in Zone NCO-E010 to evacuate immediately around 1:30 p.m.

Evacuation warnings were also issued for zones NCO-E017, NCO-E012, NCO-E011 and NCO-E150. Residents should prepare to leave and evacuate early if they need extra time.

A temporary evacuation point has been set up at the Penn Valley Library, 11252 Pleasant Valley Road.

View of the smoke plume of the fire. Alert California/UC San Diego/PG&E

Yuba County officials also issued evacuation warnings for zones YUB-E063 and YUB-E045 in the Smartsville area. Affected areas include Highway 20 northeast of Smartsville, along with Mooney Flat Road, Lombardi Road and a small northern stretch of Hammonton Smartsville Road near the Smartsville Cemetery.

Officials stressed that the Mooney Fire is separate from the Chute Fire burning near Dobbins. Still, Yuba County's temporary evacuation point remains at the Penn Valley Library, 11252 Pleasant Valley Road.

Smartsville is in western Nevada County, roughly 50 miles northeast of Sacramento.

This is a developing story.