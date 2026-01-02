Modesto WinCo shoplifting incident leaves 2 loss prevention officers injured; 1 suspect at large

Two loss prevention officers were injured and one suspect remains at large following a shoplifting incident at WinCo Foods in Modesto, officials said Friday.

Modesto police said a woman was detained outside of the WinCo on Plaza Parkway by two officers who had witnessed her shoplifting. Moments later, a man who was waiting in a nearby vehicle got out and tried to help the woman escape.

During an altercation, one of the loss prevention officers was cut on his forearm by an unknown object, police said. The other officer suffered a bloody lip.

The man was able to get away from the scene in the vehicle and remains at large. The woman remained detained.