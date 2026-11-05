Modesto teachers vote on whether to authorize first strike in more than 40 years

Teachers in Modesto City Schools are voting on whether to authorize a strike, potentially setting the stage for the district's first teacher walkout in more than four decades.

Cars lined up outside a Modesto high school Thursday evening as members of the Modesto Teachers Association had three hours to cast their ballots. Some arrived just minutes before the 8 p.m. deadline.

Union leaders said enough members participated to make a strike authorization possible, but the outcome will depend on how many voted in favor.

MTA President Jennifer McGrath said the vote follows three unsuccessful mediation sessions with the district. Key issues include pay, rising health care costs and classroom conditions.

For some teachers, class sizes and staffing levels are among their biggest concerns, particularly in special education.

"Classroom size is a big thing, especially in special education," said Hunter Croneis-Moreno, a special education teacher. "Making sure that we have enough support in the classroom, not just for us as the teachers, but the kids."

The union has approximately 1,750 members and expected about 1,500 to participate in Thursday's vote. McGrath said traffic backed up for about a mile in both directions as teachers arrived to cast their ballots.

"Having everybody that volunteered to come out here after working all day long and do this, it tells you how important it is to them," McGrath said.

In a statement to CBS13, Modesto City Schools said it remains prepared to continue negotiations and reach an agreement without disrupting student learning.

"A strike can be avoided, and the decision to call a strike rests with MTA," the district said.

Teachers who participated in the vote said their concerns ultimately extend beyond their own working conditions, pointing to the support they need to help students succeed.

"We help future adults and people are going to be in charge. We help them grow," one teacher said. "I just think we need to be taken care of and appreciated."

The union's elections committee is scheduled to begin counting ballots Friday.

Even if teachers approve the strike authorization, a walkout would not happen immediately. The union must still go through the fact-finding process before a strike could take place.