Modesto Taco Bell damaged by early morning fire

Modesto fire crews extinguished a fire at a Taco Bell early Sunday morning.

Firefighters were called around 1:30 a.m. for a potential structure fire near Hatch Road and Herndon Avenue. When they arrived, they saw smoke coming from the building and found flames in the back of the building.

They called for extra units and learned the fire had spread into concealed void spaces. Crews then battled the fire from the inside and outside of the building, removing drywall and roofing material to access where the flames were burning.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire and keep the flames to the rear portion of the building. The cause of the fire is under investigation.