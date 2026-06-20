Modesto police officer arrested for alleged off-duty domestic violence incident, sheriff says

A Modesto police officer was arrested for an alleged domestic violence incident that happened while off duty in Tuolumne County, authorities said on Saturday.

The Modesto Police Department said it became aware of the incident it began reviewing information. The department added that it confirmed the alleged incident and forwarded the information to the Tuolumne County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office said it intiated it's independent criminal investigation due to the alleged incident happening within its jurisdiction in March.

On Saturday, deputies said they arrested Solomon Foketi, who is a four-year veteran of the Modesto Police Department. Foketi was arrested on charges of assault with a deadly weapon, criminal threats, false imprisonment and misdemeanor domestic violence.

Foketi was placed on paid administrative leave, which the Modesto Police Department said is standard protocol while the criminal and administrative investigations remain ongoing.

"Any allegation of criminal conduct involving a member of this department is a serious matter," Modesto Chief Brandon Gillespie said. "We are committed to ensuring such allegations are thoroughly reviewed through both the criminal justice process and our internal administrative process."