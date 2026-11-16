The City of Modesto is taking steps to repeal its controversial protest mask ban following a federal lawsuit, five arrests and nearly $825,000 in legal expenses.

During a City Council meeting Monday, council members waived the first reading of proposed amendments that would eliminate restrictions on face coverings during peaceful protests, ease helmet restrictions and allow journalists to wear protective gear.

The proposed changes come after months of criticism from residents and a federal judge's order blocking enforcement of the challenged restrictions.

Several residents addressed the council Monday, criticizing city leaders for adopting the ordinance and questioning the amount of taxpayer money spent defending it.

"Y'all wasted $824,613 in taxpayer money just to be loud and wrong," one resident said during public comment.

Another speaker said residents had repeatedly warned the city about the potential constitutional problems with the ordinance.

"The reality is, dozens and dozens of members of the public told you the mask ban was unconstitutional, and you didn't listen," the resident said.

Lawsuit followed arrests at anti-ICE protest

The controversy dates back to June 2025, when five people were arrested for wearing masks during an anti-ICE protest in downtown Modesto.

Julissa Ruiz Ramirez, co-founder of the Central Valley Black Indigenous People of Color Coalition, helped organize the protest and is one of the plaintiffs in a lawsuit against the city.

"It took a lawsuit to get to this point for the city to finally take us seriously," Ramirez said.

The American Civil Liberties Union sued Modesto in March, challenging the city's restrictions. City officials have maintained the ordinance was intended to enhance public safety.

This June, a federal judge blocked enforcement of the challenged provisions.

"Now the courts ruled in our favor, so I'm glad that they were forced to amend the ordinance," Ramirez said.

Other residents told council members they were frustrated that their concerns had not been addressed earlier.

"It is so demoralizing to say the same things over and over again and just be blatantly ignored," one speaker said.

Modesto faces nearly $825,000 in legal costs

The city is expected to pay its own legal expenses and the plaintiffs' attorneys' fees, bringing the total to approximately $824,613.

One resident called on council members to take responsibility for the cost.

"As a teacher, I believe in second chances. I believe people can learn and improve, but I also believe that when someone repeatedly ignores feedback, refuses to do work, and then expects everyone else to clean up their mess, they need to be held to account," the resident said.

Ramirez said she was glad the city was moving to amend the ordinance but frustrated by the amount of money spent on the legal dispute.

"It frustrates me to know that they spent almost $1 million in order to do so, because that money could have been spent in so many other places," she said.

Monday's council action was an initial step toward changing the ordinance. The amendments still require final approval before taking effect.

The lawsuit is not yet fully resolved. Until the city formally amends the ordinance and completes the settlement requirements, the federal court's order blocking enforcement of the challenged restrictions remains in place.