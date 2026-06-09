Car crashes into Modesto home after CHP pursuit, killing 2

A Modesto home caught fire after a car crashed into it early Tuesday morning, leaving two people dead, firefighters said.

The Modesto Fire Department said crews responded to the home near Robin Hood Drive and Tuxford Lane just before 1:30 a.m. after reports of a fire.

At the scene, firefighters found that a car had slammed into the house. Crews were able to mostly contain the flames to the car.

Scene of the crash and fire. Modesto Fire Department

Two people were found dead, firefighters said. No details about the people who died have been released.

It appears that a California Highway Patrol pursuit preceded the crash, but authorities have not released further details.

Due to the incident, Modesto authorities said Robin Hood Drive and Tuxford Lane will be closed through most of the morning.