Drinking water at Modesto's Gregori High now safe, following reports of lead contamination

Modesto's Gregori High School shared on Friday that water on campus is now safe to drink, following reports of contaminated water in June.

In a statement from Modesto City Schools, the district shared that they had been made aware of possible elevated lead levels in drinking fountains at the start of summer.

Since then, the school's water supply has undergone testing and repairs, ultimately meeting quality standards on July 29.

The news comes ahead of the school year, which is set to start on Aug. 11.

Last year, student-athletes raised concerns about the contaminated water, with at least two students reporting feeling ill after drinking from the school's water fountains.

The district shared that all drinking water on campus is now safe to consume and has removed the posted warning for lead contamination.

As students return to campus, officials say they will continue to monitor and test quality levels as needed.