Modesto drug bust uncovers 60 pounds of meth, suspects now in custody

More than 60 pounds of methamphetamine and multiple firearms were recovered last week during a bust conducted by Modesto police.

Officers pulled over the suspects during a traffic enforcement stop near Kansas Avenue and southbound Highway 99 , where a K-9 partner positively alerted authorities to drugs hidden in the vehicle, the Modesto Police Department said on Tuesday. Upon further investigation, officers located significant amounts of methamphetamine, prompting a search warrant into the suspects' residence.

Investigators uncovered 60 pounds of meth, firearms, packaging materials and drug paraphernalia at the residence, Modesto police said.

The suspects have since been identified as 63-year-old Michael Randell Haney and 32-year-old Miguel Salvado Torres Hernandez. Both men were arrested and booked into the Stanislaus County Public Safety Center on felony charges of possession and transportation of methamphetamine for sale.

The Modesto Police Department shared that the investigation remains ongoing.