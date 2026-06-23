Modesto City Schools board approves nearly quadrupling its own monthly pay

Modesto City Schools board members have approved increasing their monthly compensation from $765 to $3,000.

The Board of Education approved the increase during its meeting Tuesday night.

The increase follows a new California law that raised the maximum monthly compensation allowed for school board members. The limit is based on district size. For a district the size of Modesto City Schools, the maximum is $3,000 per month.

The decision drew criticism as the district remains in contract negotiations with the Modesto Teachers Association.

Modesto City Schools employee Armando Arviso said he believes the district has more pressing priorities.

"Our MTA union hasn't negotiated its contract for the year we're currently in," Arviso said. "Teachers need to be paid, and teachers need to have a reliable source of income and health benefits."

Board member Cindy Marks was one of two trustees who previously voted against the proposal.

"We have gone more than a year without a contract with the more than 1,200 in the teachers union," Marks said in a statement to CBS News Sacramento. "And this increase pours salt in the wound. We need to address the teachers' needs before the board's."

Modesto City Schools said board members had not received a pay increase in 40 years.

"The board recognizes the responsibilities of school board service while remaining mindful of the district's financial realities and the concerns raised by the community," the district said in a statement.

Other local districts have also increased board compensation following the change in state law. Stockton Unified School District approved monthly compensation of $3,000 in January.