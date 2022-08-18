Missing Yuba City couple found dead inside a crashed car in Nevada County

NEVADA COUNTY — A Yuba City couple that disappeared after a trip to Reno has been found dead.

The Nevada County Sheriff's Office says that a man found a car that crashed near Highway 20 near Poker Flat Road in Penn Valley around 5 p.m.

Grass Valley-CHP and Nevada County Sheriff's deputies found the car down an embankment that isn't visible from the highway.

36-year-old Juan Almanza Zavala and 29-year-old Janette Pantoja were found dead inside the car.

CHP is conducting an investigation into the crash, and it is unknown who the driver was at the time of the crash.