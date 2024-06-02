Body of missing person found in submerged car pulled from Sacramento boat launch

SACRAMENTO – The body of a missing person was located in a vehicle that was pulled out of the water at a Sacramento boat launch on Sunday morning, officials said.

Elmer Marzan, a Sacramento County Regional Parks sergeant, told CBS13 that they received a report that something was obstructing the Discovery Boat Launch on Friday.

The Drowning Accident Rescue Team was contacted on Saturday to investigate and determined there was a target that needed to be investigated.

On Sunday morning, the drive team responded again and located a vehicle that was submerged. A tow cable was attached and the vehicle was pulled from the water.

Marzan said when the car was pulled out, a body was found in the vehicle. They ran the license plate number and it came back as a missing person report out of Reno, Nevada.

Officials then confirmed the person inside the vehicle was the person missing. That person's identification has not been released.

Marzan added that boats could have damaged the vehicle by props striking the vehicle.

On Thursday morning, a vessel caught on fire at the same boat ramp and no victims were found.