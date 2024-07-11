Mirage casino in Las Vegas giving away $1.6 million before it closes

The Mirage casino giving away $1.6M The Mirage casino giving away $1.6M 00:32

The Mirage in Las Vegas is giving away over $1.6 million in cash before the iconic casino closes its doors next week.

The casino is set to close on Wednesday, July 17, but has to giveaway the unclaimed progressive jackpots.

For slot machines, the casino said it will give away $200,000 in guaranteed winnings each day through July 11th.

$250,000 will be given away on July 12th and 13th and $100,000 on the 16th. An additional $400,000 will be given away in table game jackpots.

In Nevada, the law says players are obligated to receive progressive jackpots before a casino closes.

The Mirage opened on the Vegas Strip in 1989 by casino mogul Steve Wynn and it was the first resort to have a sidewalk attraction with its volcano, prompting the Bellagio and Venetian to put in dancing fountains and canals.

In addition to the volcano, the Mirage was also home to the Siegfried and Roy's white tigers show and a Cirque du Soleil show set to Beatles music called "LOVE."

The resort will reopen in 2027 as new Hard Rock Hotel and casino with a soaring 700-foot-tall tower in the shape of a guitar.