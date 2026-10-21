House Speaker Mike Johnson campaigns for Kevin Lincoln in competitive Central Valley congressional race

House Speaker Mike Johnson traveled to Stockton on Wednesday to campaign for Republican Kevin Lincoln, stepping up GOP efforts to reclaim California's 13th Congressional District less than two weeks before the 2026 midterm election.

Johnson's visit marked his second trip to the Central Valley in less than a month and was part of a six-week campaign effort he said would take him to more than 40 congressional districts across 22 states.

"Hello, Central Valley, it's so great to be back," Johnson said at the rally.

Lincoln, a Marine Corps veteran and former Stockton mayor, is challenging Democratic Rep. Adam Gray in the race.

"Kevin Lincoln is not running for Congress to be famous. He is running to serve his country, as he's been doing his whole life," Johnson said.

The district has been closely contested in recent elections. Gray won his seat in 2024 by a margin of about 190 votes, while Republican John Duarte defeated Gray by 564 votes in 2022. Duarte attended Wednesday's rally.

Republican state Sen. Alexandra Macedo, the minority leader, argued that voters in the Central Valley prioritize policy over party affiliation.

"This isn't a partisan vote. Voters here in the valley vote policy," Macedo said.

Lincoln has focused his campaign on affordability, public safety and border security as he seeks to unseat Gray.

"We build, we serve, and we sacrifice. But you better believe the people of the Central Valley never give up," Lincoln said.

He also emphasized the importance of continuing to connect directly with voters as Election Day approaches.

"I have to continue to do what I've done over this entire campaign cycle, and that's knock on doors, talk to voters, be accessible to them, and to demonstrate to them that I'm the candidate that they can trust," Lincoln said.

Johnson's appearance underscores the Republican Party's effort to invest time and resources in competitive congressional districts ahead of the midterms. The outcome in California's 13th District could hinge on whether Lincoln can attract moderate and swing voters beyond the Republican base.

We reached out to Gray's campaign for comment but did not immediately hear back.