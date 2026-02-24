Midtown Sacramento's Der Biergarten expanding to fill old riverfront Rio City Cafe site

Sacramento Mayor Kevin McCarty announced a popular midtown business is expanding to fill the old riverfront Rio City Cafe site, which suddenly closed in 2024 in a dispute with the city.

The closure dealt the city a black eye just as it was promoting the riverfront business ahead of the A's moving into Sutter Health Park across the Sacramento River.

Now, the city has reached a new deal with Der Biergarten, which currently has a location in midtown at 24th and K streets, to fill part of the space once used by the Rio City Cafe.

There will also be a second business, a restaurant, that has yet to be announced to split the space with the beer garden. CBS13 has learned it's expected to be a high-end Mexican restaurant from the Central Valley.

Sean Derfield is the owner of Der Biergarten. The midtown location is expected to remain open.

"Until today, we did not know they were going to announce it at the State of the City," Derfield said. "And it was a shock to me."

Derfield is a long-time Sacramento business owner and says he knows the attention this riverfront space will get.

"There was actually, I think, 26 people that were showing interest in the bid process, and then it went down to 1,6 and then it went down to three, and as of today, we are number one," Derfield said.

The decades-long effort to revitalize the riverfront had faced many false starts and came to a halt when hundreds of millions of dollars in city-deferred maintenance led to the docks and decks falling into disrepair. They were blamed for the Rio City cafe's sudden closure.

Now, new funding and new repairs are leading to new life.

"We've got a little bit of a spotlight," Derfield said. "I don't feel any pressure at all."

The new Der Biergarten location is set to open in July.

Robert Montenegro, or "Railroad Rob" as he calls himself, is an Old Sacramento regular ready for the beer garden's grand opening.

"Anything will be better than what's going on now," Montenegro said.