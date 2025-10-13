October snowfall hits California's Northern Sierra at Donner Summit

The first snow of the season touched down Monday in California's Northern Sierra, including Donner Summit. It was just enough snow for people to have a snow fight and to catch drivers off guard.

"It's great. I love it," said Siena Kelly, who was on the road back to the San Francisco Bay Area. "It's very winter wonderland for the fall time of year."

The snow was sticking to the ground in some spots, but the heat in the pavement from the summer months was causing a lot of it to melt quickly.

"For us, it's a great preparation for where our problem spots will be," said Rafael Martinez, director of transportation for El Dorado County.

Martinez said the county has spent the past several days clearing out storm drains, setting snow stakes in the higher elevations and preparing equipment like snowplows, loaders and graders.

Caltrans is preparing to pause its three road projects on Interstate 80 near Colfax, Yuba Pass and Soda Springs once the winter weather really starts to roll in, but it says all major improvements are ready for winter travel.

"It's fun to play in it, but it's cold," said Adelynn Fisher who was on her way home to the Bay from Tahoe.

Caltrans did not have any chain controls in effect, but the agency is reminding people that status can always change, saying that it is best to pack chains, extra water and snacks to be safe.

"A little unusual, kind of exciting to see that happening so early in the season," said John O'Connell, Caltrans spokesperson.