Former NFL quarterback Michael Vick reportedly eyed as candidate for Sacramento State coach

SACRAMENTO – Sacramento State is reportedly considering making a big splash for their next head football coach.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Monday that the Hornets are "in discussions" to bring on Michael Vick to lead the program.

The report comes on the same day that Vick confirmed that he was set to interview for the head football coach position at Norfolk State in Virginia. Notably, Vick is a Virginia native and played college ball at Virginia Tech.

Sacramento State President Luke Wood posted to social media that "Vick and I did meet" to discuss the university's football program.

"As you can imagine, given the success of our athletic programs, that our football head coach job is an attractive role. Announcements on several major decisions coming soon," Wood said.

Sacramento State's athletics department released the following statement on the matter:

"We have seen significant interest in the head coaching football position. The search process is ongoing, and no decisions have been made. We continue to have discussions with coaches across the country and a pool of qualified applicants are under consideration."

Vick was a four-time Pro Bowler and won NFL Comeback Player of the Year honors in 2010 – a pro career marked by an investigation and subsequent guilty plea from Vick for participating in a dog fighting ring. Vick served a two-year suspension from the NFL due to the scandal.

Interest in Vick comes despite his lack of coaching experience at both the college and pro level.

Sacramento State's previous head coach, Andy Thompson, left the school shortly after the end of the 2024 season. He had compiled an 11-14 record in two years with the Hornets, including a disappointing 3-9 overall record this past season.

Both the Hornets and Norfolk State currently compete in Division I FCS play.