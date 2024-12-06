Andy Thompson, Sacramento State's head football coach, steps down

SACRAMENTO – Head football coach Andy Thompson is stepping down from his position at Sacramento State.

Reports of Thompson's departure surfaced on Friday, with the school later confirming his departure.

"We want to thank Coach Thompson and his family for all they have done for Sacramento State football over the last five seasons," Director of Athletics Mark Orr said in a statement.

Sacramento State compiled an 11-14 overall record during Thompson's two-year tenure.

Thompson took over the Hornet football program after his former colleague at Folsom High School, Troy Taylor, left in 2022 to coach the Stanford team.

Previously the Hornets' defensive coordinator, Thompson's first season as Sacramento State's head coach saw the team make it to the NCAA Division 1 Second Round. This past season was less successful, however, with the Hornets going 3-9 overall and 1-7 in Big Sky Conference play.

Sacramento State says a national search for Thompson's replacement will begin immediately.