Central California crash leaves CHP officer injured during U-turn

A CHP officer was airlifted to a hospital after a tractor-trailer struck a patrol pickup Wednesday morning in rural Merced County, officials said.

The crash happened around 7:24 a.m. on Highway 59 north of Turlock Road, east of Turlock and north of Merced.

According to a preliminary investigation, the officer was driving south in a marked CHP pickup and slowed while attempting to make a U-turn to travel north.

As the patrol vehicle entered the northbound lanes, an oncoming tractor-trailer struck its right side, CHP said.

Emergency crews freed the officer from the pickup before flying him to a local hospital with injuries believed to be non-life-threatening. The tractor-trailer driver was not injured.

The CHP Central Division Multidisciplinary Accident Investigation Team is investigating the crash. The cause has not been determined, but investigators do not believe alcohol or drugs were factors.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has information is asked to call the CHP investigation team at (559) 603-7740.