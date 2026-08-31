Melissa May is a multi-skilled journalist and reporter at CBS News Sacramento with more than 20 years of experience in Northern California as a storyteller and educator. She's thrilled to be back covering news in the community.

Melissa is a morning person and got up bright and early as an anchor, reporter and traffic reporter for ABC10 in Sacramento for years. She also covered politics and public policy for KVIE/PBS. Melissa has a teaching credential and taught broadcast media at Inderkum High School in Natomas Unified. She's passionate about helping students tell stories and was honored to be the Northern California SEVA 2026 video teacher of the year.

Before living in California, Melissa and her husband worked for WZTV in Nashville and KJAC-TV in Texas. She is originally from Massachusetts, and you may catch a Boston accent on certain words. A Boston news anchor visited her high school media class, sparking the broadcast dream that led her to the University of Texas at Austin as a Journalism graduate.

Melissa met her husband in Texas, and they are now proud parents of two daughters. She loves spending time with them and family, enjoys all things ocean-related, reading, writing in a journal and traveling. She loves paddleboarding in the sunshine but does enjoy pumpkin season and the snow.

Melissa made some great memories working at Walt Disney World with the WDW College Program and continues to advocate for student internships. She and her family love to talk about "Survivor" episodes and have their own adventures with their rescue dog.

Melissa would love to hear your story ideas. Send her an email at Melissa.May@cbs.com or follow her on Instagram.