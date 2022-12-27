Mega Millions jackpot jumps to $565 million after no winners on Friday

The Mega Millions jackpot has jumped to an estimated $565 million after no one took home the top prize in Friday's drawing, the lottery announced on Saturday.

The next drawing is set for Tuesday, and if someone matches all six numbers, they will win the sixth-largest prize in Mega Millions history, the lottery said in a news release.

The last Mega Millions jackpot was won on October 14, when two tickets sold in California and Florida shared a $502 million prize, according to the news release.

The numbers drawn on Friday were 15, 21, 32, 38 and 62, plus the gold Mega Ball 8. No one matched all six winning numbers but two tickets sold in California and Illinois matched five of them, taking home the lottery's second-biggest prize of $1 million each, the lottery said.

An additional 31 tickets across the country matched 4 numbers and the Mega Ball for the $10,000 third-tier prize, the lottery said.

Earlier this year in July, a ticket sold in Illinois won the second-largest jackpot, which rose to a whopping $1.337 billion. Mega Millions' largest ever jackpot was $1.537 billion, won in South Carolina in Oct. 2018.