Meals on Wheels bolster crews amid heat wave

Meals on Wheels checking in with seniors at greater risk during record heatwave

Meals on Wheels checking in with seniors at greater risk during record heatwave

Meals on Wheels checking in with seniors at greater risk during record heatwave

DUNNIGAN - Some senior residents in rural Dunnigan are a bit more prepared for the heat thanks to Meals On Wheels of Yolo County.

The organization says it has adjusted its meal kits to include shelf-stable meals in the case of rolling blackouts.

Many of their recipients in rural areas are isolated. Other than Meals On Wheels crews, they don't have people check on them regularly.

The possibility of rolling blackouts is a scary thought for many rural residents. The loss of power means no air conditioning and no way for them to stay cool. A portion of their recipients has underlying health issues which worsen during high temperatures.

Crews spent much of the morning into the afternoon Tuesday providing clients with extra water, Gatorade, and shelf-stable food in case they lose power. They're also making sure their clients have adequate cooling systems.

"A lot of these people here are alone. They don't have family to check on them. They don't have anybody," food services manager, Zea Davis said. "If we notice that there's an issue or a problem, we can continue to check on them throughout the week with phone calls and possibly send somebody out here."

Dr. Sheri Belafsky, medical surveillance program director at UC Davis, says elderly people are at greater risk for heat-related illness. Specifically, people who suffer from heat, lung, or kidney disease. Medications "can be diuretic which would cause dehydration."

Dr. Belafksy says it comes down to staying cool and hydrated, which means staying away from alcohol and caffeine.

"It's critical that if you're in an environment with no air conditioning, you need to move to a cooling center," Dr. Belafsky said.