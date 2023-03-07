Watch CBS News
Consumer

Tracy McDonald's drive-through closed after collapsing on 2 vehicles

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

McDonald's drive-thru closed after collapsing on 2 vehicles
McDonald's drive-thru closed after collapsing on 2 vehicles 00:22

TRACY -- It was a close call for two drivers at a McDonald's drive-through in Tracy, off 11th street. 

The exterior overhang came crashing down on Monday afternoon, just before 2 p.m., and collapsed on two vehicles. According to Tracy Police Department, there were no major injuries reported. 

The drive-through is temporarily closed, but the restaurant remains open. 

The reason for the collapse is yet to be established. 

CBS13 Staff
kovr-cbs13-sacramento.jpg

The CBS13 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSSacramento.com.

First published on March 7, 2023 / 5:05 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.