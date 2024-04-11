Massive fire burns at wood pallet warehouse near Tracy; 19 homes nearby evacuated

Massive fire at wood pallet facility near Tracy

TRACY — A large fire is burning at a pallet company near Tracy on Thursday morning.

The scene is near Grantline Road and G Street. It appears the fire started just before 2 a.m.

According to the South San Joaquin County Fire Authority, the fire was well-involved by the time crews got to the scene -- prompting a third-alarm response.

A total of 19 homes in the immediate area have been evacuated, firefighters say; Banta Elementary School nearby will also not be open on Thursday.

Water supply is an issue at the scene, firefighters say. Water tenders are being brought in from nearby agencies.

There are some power outages related to the fire in the immediate area affecting around 261 people, according to the PG&E outage map.