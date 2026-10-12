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Marysville grocery store stabbing kills employee, seriously injures another man

By
Cecilio Padilla
Digital Producer, CBS Sacramento
Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.
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Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

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A Save Mart employee was killed and another man was seriously injured in a stabbing at a Marysville grocery store Sunday afternoon, police said.

Marysville police confirmed Monday that the man who died worked at the Save Mart on J Street. His identity has not yet been released.

Officers responded to the store a little after 2 p.m. Sunday and found a man being detained by people outside. Police said a weapon was recovered nearby.

Inside, officers found an employee who had been stabbed at least once. Bystanders and officers started first aid, but he died at the scene.

A second man seriously injured in the stabbing took himself to a hospital before officers arrived. His injuries were not considered life-threatening.

Police arrested 33-year-old Samuel Hartbower on suspicion of homicide and assault with a deadly weapon.

Investigators said they do not believe Hartbower and the employee knew each other before the stabbing. Police described the attack as an isolated incident and said there is no outstanding threat to the community.

Hartbower also had an active felony assault warrant from the Yuba City Police Department and was on post-release community supervision in Yuba County, police said.

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