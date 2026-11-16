For people who lived through the devastating 1997 floods in the Marysville area, the memories of rising water, levee failures and evacuations have never faded.

The flooding devastated communities including Arboga and Olivehurst in Yuba County. Three decades later, some of the people who witnessed the disaster are now leading the region's efforts to protect residents from another major flood.

Ryan McNally, director of the Yuba Water Agency, was a junior at Marysville High School when the flooding happened. He remembers watching the water rise from his family's home near the levee.

"The side of the break was out there to the west in Arboga and where we are now was all underwater," McNally said, standing atop a reinforced levee near the breach site.

He described the scene as an experience that stayed with him and helped shape his career.

"We had a house on a levee, and I had a close vantage point to the high water. I couldn't believe what I saw. It was a very emotional experience," McNally said. "When you see footage, it's different when you are there. You feel it. You hear it, see all the debris. It is a very violent scene and left an emotional mark on me."

That experience eventually led him toward a career focused on water and flood protection.

"I knew I wanted to do something with water because it shaped who I was," he said.

Today, McNally oversees water management and flood protection efforts at the Yuba Water Agency. He said the region's levee system has undergone significant improvements since the 1997 disaster.

One important lesson has been understanding the pressure rising water places on levees and how to reduce the risk of seepage and failure.

"Pressure is a huge factor in preventing seepage. An effective way to do that is having a wider levee set back from the river," McNally said. "With every foot of water that goes up, the pressure goes up on the levee."

The region now has reinforced, 21-foot-high setback levees designed to provide additional protection.

"These levees are much stronger, highly engineered, and exponentially safer," McNally said.

The lessons of 1997 also shaped the career of Yuba County Office of Emergency Services Director Oscar Marin.

Marin was also a high school junior when the floods hit. He said growing up through the disaster gave him a personal connection to the work of protecting residents.

"I grew up through the disaster and want to make sure residents are protected. We treat everyone as a family member and want them protected at all times," Marin said.

Today, Marin helps coordinate emergency preparedness and response efforts across the county.

"Evacuations are stressful and take a toll on families," he said.

Many of the people working in local emergency response grew up in the area and remember the 1997 floods firsthand, Marin said.

"For most of the people who work here, we are all homegrown. We have a personal agenda to protect the community, after the '97 floods, to help protect ourselves," he said.

That experience was reflected during a multi-agency flood preparedness exercise held Nov. 10 on the strengthened levees. Emergency personnel from multiple agencies practiced coordinating their response, reviewing communication procedures and assessing flood readiness.

McNally and Marin said communication between agencies is among the most important lessons learned since 1997.

"I feel more confident in the technology and the team I have and our partners throughout Yuba County," Marin said.

McNally said improved forecasting technology, stronger levees and coordinated emergency planning have made the region better prepared.

"As a high school kid who saw that in 1997, I feel much more comfortable now," he said. "Flood protection is always something we'll be working on."

Yuba County emergency officials continue to train with local, state and regional partners, working to ensure they are ready for whatever conditions the next storm season brings.