Marvel's Fantastic Four get "hometown" mural on Stockton comic book shop building

As you're walking down Miracle Mile in Stockton, you may hear the sounds of colorful graffiti when all the sudden, you come across a striking mural.

"Behind us is the iconic Fantastic Four mural that is currently being worked on," co-organizer Orlando Molina said.

The Fantastic Four, the classic team from Marvel, is coming to life at another classic spot: Al's Comic Shop.

"It is inspired by the old comic book with The Thing on the front that claims that Stockton is the hometown of the Fantastic Four," Molina explained. "It's a very rare comic. Al's Comics, which is right here in the building, they have the comic and they had Stan Lee visit here and kind of do the stamp of approval."

Al's Comic Shop owner Al Greco can be seen in a picture right next to Marvel creator Stan Lee in 1986. That's when Stockton was officially recognized as the hometown and birthplace of these four hometown heroes.

This was a moment Greco pushed for and succeeded.

"It was a big day for Stockton. When Stan Lee came, he went to the city and they gave him a key. Then he came here and kind of signed all day for kids," Greco continued. "He was a nice guy. He was friendly. He had Spider-Man with him, jumping around."

To celebrate 40 years since the dedication, it's only fitting to have these four on the side of his shop.

With StocktonCon only a month away, the mural plus the event is creating an economic boom for the area.

"It was one of those things where we had such a great turnout for the first one, we weren't really expecting it, and then we kind of expanded and expanded and expanded," StocktonCon President Mike Millerick explained. "Now we have two StocktonCons, one in the winter and one in summer."

The mural wouldn't have been possible without the local artists and local support.

"We need paint, we need ladders and then all of that stuff started getting donated," Molina said. "Then also people's time is donated. It's a community effort."

This project is still in progress, with the hopes of being done before StocktonCon in late February.

"We have our firefighters and all the people that help us, and nurses and doctors, those are real heroes," Molina said. "Kids look up to these heroes, too. I think it's a good connection."