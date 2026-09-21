Central California helicopter crash during wildfire response kills 2

Two helicopter crew members were killed Sunday when their aircraft crashed during firefighting operations in Mariposa County.

The helicopter went down shortly before 3 p.m. near Mariposa with two people aboard, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

Aerospace company Precision later confirmed the two people killed were members of its crew.

The FAA said the helicopter crashed during wildfire response operations in Mariposa County. Crews have been battling the Dome Fire, which had burned more than 3,000 acres since starting Sept. 15.

"We are devastated by this loss and are struggling to find the words," Precision said in a statement. "We ask for privacy and compassion for their families and our team as we grieve this tremendous loss."

No details have been released about what caused the helicopter to go down. The National Transportation Safety Board will lead the investigation, with the FAA also involved.

The Dome Fire started Sept. 15 in Mariposa County and had grown to more than 3,000 acres by Monday. Cal Fire reported the blaze at 15% containment.