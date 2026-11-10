Mariposa County chase ends in deadly Highway 132 rollover

A 22-year-old man died after crashing during a pursuit with Mariposa County sheriff's deputies over the weekend, authorities said.

The crash happened a little after 12:30 a.m. Sunday on Highway 132, west of Fields Road, near La Grange.

California Highway Patrol said law enforcement officers were chasing a Twain Harte man wanted in connection with a reported domestic violence incident and was driving a 2004 Chevrolet pickup.

Investigators said the driver was heading west at a high rate of speed when he went off a curve, sending the pickup off the road and causing it to overturn.

The driver, who was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected from the truck. Deputies attempted lifesaving measures, but he died at the scene; his name has not been released by authorities.

The Mariposa County Sheriff's Office said the driver had crossed into the opposite lane several times during the chase.

CHP is investigating the crash. Alcohol is suspected as a contributing factor, pending an autopsy by the Stanislaus County Coroner's Office.