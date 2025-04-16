Woman struck, killed by train in Manteca

MANTECA – A woman was struck and killed by a train in Manteca on Wednesday, authorities say.

Manteca police say the person was struck just before noon near the Moffat Road and Industrial Park Drive area, near where the tracks go under Highway 120.

The San Joaquin County Coroner was called to the scene and is investigating the incident.

Due to the incident, some crossings in Manteca were blocked for an extended period. As of a little before 2 p.m., the train began moving again.

Authorities have not released the name of the woman who died.