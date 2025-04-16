Watch CBS News
Local News

Woman struck, killed by train in Manteca

By
Cecilio Padilla
Digital Producer, CBS Sacramento
Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.
Read Full Bio
Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

MANTECA – A woman was struck and killed by a train in Manteca on Wednesday, authorities say. 

Manteca police say the person was struck just before noon near the Moffat Road and Industrial Park Drive area, near where the tracks go under Highway 120.

The San Joaquin County Coroner was called to the scene and is investigating the incident. 

Due to the incident, some crossings in Manteca were blocked for an extended period. As of a little before 2 p.m., the train began moving again. 

Authorities have not released the name of the woman who died. 

Cecilio Padilla

Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.