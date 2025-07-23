Manteca residents weigh in on police staffing in community focus group

One per 1,000 — that's the so-called "standard" of how many police officers are needed per 1,000 residents. In Manteca, the police department is trying to change that standard by becoming more efficient.

"We're doing a data-driven analysis of our actual numbers, crunching them to see how many officers we actually need for patrol to adequately protect this community," Manteca Police Chief Stephen Schluer said.

The Manteca Police Department has 83 officers, with 44 on patrol.

On Wednesday, they held a community focus group asking the public to weigh in on what they consider safe staffing levels within the department.

"I think our police department has matured, improved a great deal over the last four to eight years," Manteca resident Judy Blumhorst shared. "I think we've turned over. We're using our resources better and we're also able to fund things a little better."

The group also discussed topics like overall safety within the city and what residents like and don't like about the department, all to help shape its future and how the city uses its Measure Q sales tax money over the next 20 years.

"A lot of it is towards public safety," Blumhorst continued. "This is supposed to be dedicated to public safety, and there is a commission of citizens who are supposed to review and make a report every year. We have no legislative power, but we do have oversight pulpit."

This community meeting regarding police staffing has been years in the making.

While present at the beginning, the police chief stepped out of the meeting for a reason.

"I wanted to be them to be able to speak freely without having police representatives there and get their honest input because that's what we need," Chief Schluer explained. "We need honest input from the public."

The last time Manteca police asked for public input like this was more than a decade ago. With residents and the police department coming together, they hope to build a more effective and transparent relationship.