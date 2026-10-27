Threat against Manteca Mayor Gary Singh posted on Facebook under investigation

Authorities in the Central Valley community of Manteca are investigating after an allegedly threatening Facebook post was directed at the city's mayor, who is up for re-election.

Police announced Monday that they became aware of a threat directed at Mayor Gary Singh posted in the Downtown Manteca Facebook Group. The post included a statement suggesting that someone should shoot the mayor.

During the investigation, police confirmed the account from which the threat allegedly came from was a legitimate account.

Police did not release the suspect's name, citing the ongoing nature of the investigation. After the investigation is finished, the case will be forwarded to the San Joaquin County District Attorney's Office for review.

"The Manteca Police Department wants to be absolutely clear: Threats of violence against elected officials, community members, or anyone else will not be tolerated in our city," police said in a statement. "Every person has the right to express their opinions, voice concerns, and disagree with elected leaders. However, there is a clear difference between expressing an opinion and threatening someone's life."

A longtime resident of Manteca, Singh has served in city government since 2011, when he was a planning commissioner. Singh was elected to the city council in 2016 and was elected mayor in 2022.