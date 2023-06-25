Manteca man Andrew Christopher Watson arrested in shooting of Amazon big rig driver Authorities have made an arrest in the shooting death and crash of an Amazon big rig driver along I-5 in Lathrop earlier this month. On Saturday, search warrants were served on the suspect in Manteca. There, authorities arrested 29-year-old Manteca resident Andrew Christopher Watson on suspicion of homicide, according to the CHP. Watson was then booked into the San Joaquin County Jail on the charge of murder. His bail has not been set. He is scheduled to appear in court on June 27.