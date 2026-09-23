Manteca police explain why suspected driver in fatal hit-and-run has not been arrested

Manteca police are explaining why a suspected driver in a fatal hit-and-run involving a 73-year-old woman has not been arrested, saying investigators need more time to complete "complex investigations."

Police said the suspected driver was interviewed Tuesday by after the person contacted an attorney, who then arranged the interview with police.

The investigation stems from the Sept. 18 death of Blanca Estella Ruiz-Loya, a 73-year-old Manteca woman who was hit while walking home from church, according to police.

Officers were called around 5:50 a.m. to West Lathrop Road near Fifth Street after reports that a pedestrian had been hit.

Firefighters were already providing lifesaving care when officers arrived. Ruiz-Loya was taken to a hospital, where she later died.

Police previously said witnesses reported that the driver left the scene in the vehicle involved.

Why police have not made an arrest

On Wednesday, Manteca police said fatal-collision investigations require investigators to examine multiple pieces of evidence before determining who was at fault and what enforcement action is appropriate.

That can include damage to the vehicle, injuries suffered by the victim, the driver's statement, electronic data from the vehicle, evidence from the crash scene and witness accounts, police said.

The department said that analysis normally takes a couple of months.

Police also addressed why they did not make an arrest for the hit-and-run portion of the investigation after interviewing the suspected driver.

According to police, because the hit-and-run allegation is connected to the fatal collision, making an arrest on one part of the case would trigger a timeline for submitting reports on the entire incident to the San Joaquin County District Attorney's Office.

Police said prosecutors cannot prosecute one charge immediately and another charge later in the same case.

Investigators said they still need to corroborate the suspected driver's statement and examine the other evidence.

Police also said they determined the person was not a flight risk because the individual had voluntarily contacted the department through an attorney.

Manteca police said they will not provide additional details at this time.