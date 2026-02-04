Manteca teen rescued after dirt bike crash pins him under semi-truck

A 17-year-old boy suffered serious injuries after a dirt bike crash on a Manteca city street left him pinned under a semi-truck.

Manteca police say, just before 5 p.m. Tuesday, the teen was riding a dirt bike southbound on N. Main Street when he was involved in a collision with a semi trying to turn onto Yosemite Avenue.

The crash left the teen pinned under the semi. First responders were able to free him, but not before the teen suffered serious injuries to one of his legs.

Scene of the crash before the teen was rescued.

No other details about the teen's condition have been released, other than that he was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police noted that the bike the teen was riding was an off-road motorcycle not registered for use on regular streets.

Investigators are still asking any other possible witnesses of the crash to come forward.