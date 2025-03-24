City of Manteca approves its first water, sewer rate hike in 14 years

MANTECA — The City of Manteca has approved its first rate hike in water and sewer services in 14 years.

On May 15, the average Manteca homeowner will see their water and sewer bill go up about $27 this year.

Several homeowners against this rate hike say they are feeling the pressure from inflation and the price of everything going up and did not want this increase to pass.

At a dog park just behind Manteca City Hall, we found Osvaldo Arquiaga and his companion. We were the first to tell him the city is increasing water and sewer rates in just two months time.

"I'm on a budget. I'm a single dad so I know how it is. I ain't got no help from anything or anybody. So I got to be on a budget with my buddy," he said.

One concerned citizen at a March 18 public city council meeting said, "It's getting harder and harder, and I think you're going to drive people away with that kind of cost."

Despite almost every public comment being against the increases, the council voted unanimously to pass the rate increase.

"All of the costs have gone up for the city. We also pay all of those expenses, too, and I think sometimes we forget that part, that those expenses are also coming," Mayor Gary Singh said.

In accordance with California law, the city says every homeowner was sent a notice about these meetings and the rate increases.

There needed to be nearly 15,000 written protests against the hikes by March 3. The city received only 102.

"How many people have you talked to in your districts that agree to this, because for 14,900 hookups in town who have to show opposition, why don't you get 14,900 people to say they're for this?" another concerned homeowner said.

How much you pay on your water depends on how much you use, but the smallest rate increase is about $11 more a month, where the largest increase is about $44 more a month.

There is another hearing scheduled on this rate hike on April 15.