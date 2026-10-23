Man who fled to Kenya to avoid sentencing for deadly Madera County crash returned to California

A wanted fugitive who fled to Kenya in 2013 after a Madera County jury convicted him of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated has been returned to California, FBI Sacramento announced on Friday.

The fugitive, identified by the FBI as Sancho Kibutu, was arrested by Nairobi, Kenya authorities at the request of the U.S. on Sep. 9 and was returned to the U.S. on Oct. 23.

The FBI said that according to court records, on Aug. 13, 2011, Kibutu was driving while intoxicated when he crossed into oncoming traffic and caused a head-on crash with another vehicle. A passenger in the other vehicle was killed, and three other people also sustained severe injuries in the crash.

Kibutu was convicted by a Madera County jury on April 13, 2013, and was set to be sentenced on Oct. 28, 2013, but fled the country ahead of the hearing.

"Sancho Kibutu fled to Kenya to avoid responsibility for a fatal drunk driving accident that seriously injured three other people. He underestimated the FBI's resolve," said FBI Sacramento Special Agent in Charge Brian Tosh.

The FBI did not say if a new sentencing hearing date had been set or if Kibutu would face additional charges for fleeing the country.