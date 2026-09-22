Man shot inside vehicle in Manteca, suspect arrested in Stockton

A man was shot inside a vehicle Tuesday afternoon in Manteca before the suspected shooter fled and was arrested in Stockton about 45 minutes later, officials said.

The Manteca Police Department said officers responded around 12:43 p.m. to the 200 block of North Union Road after receiving a report of a vehicle that had driven into a park near the Manteca Park Golf Course and may have been involved in a collision.

There, officers found a man on the ground suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. A firearm was also found in the street, officials said.

The victim has since been hospitalized, but police did not release information on his condition.

Investigators determined that two men had been involved in an altercation inside the vehicle before one allegedly shot the other and fled in the vehicle, leaving the victim behind.

Through witness statements and automated license plate readers in both cities, officers were able to locate the suspect in Stockton roughly 45 mins after the initial reported incident. The suspect's name has not been released.

No further details were available.