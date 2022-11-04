Watch CBS News
Local News

Man hurt in shooting on Center Parkway in Sacramento

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS13 News AM News Update - 11/4/22
CBS13 News AM News Update - 11/4/22 03:36

SACRAMENTO – A man has been taken to the hospital after a shooting in south Sacramento early Friday afternoon.

Sacramento police say officers responded to the scene along the 7800 block of Center Parkway just before 12:30 p.m. to investigate a reported shooting. At the scene, officers found a man who had been shot at least once.

That man was rushed to the hospital; police say he was in critical condition.

Officers remain at the scene investigating the incident.

No arrests have been made at this point.  

CBS13 Staff
kovr-cbs13-sacramento.jpg

The CBS13 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSSacramento.com.

First published on November 4, 2022 / 1:46 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.