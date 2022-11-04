Man hurt in shooting on Center Parkway in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO – A man has been taken to the hospital after a shooting in south Sacramento early Friday afternoon.

Sacramento police say officers responded to the scene along the 7800 block of Center Parkway just before 12:30 p.m. to investigate a reported shooting. At the scene, officers found a man who had been shot at least once.

That man was rushed to the hospital; police say he was in critical condition.

Officers remain at the scene investigating the incident.

No arrests have been made at this point.