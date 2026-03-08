Man dies in North Sacramento hit-and-run; police seek driver

A man has died after a hit-and-run in North Sacramento, and police are still looking for a suspect.

Sacramento police say officers responded near Norwood and Jessie avenues just after 8 p.m. Saturday to investigate reports of a person struck by a vehicle.

At the scene, officers found a man had been struck. First responders started life-saving measures, but medics pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Investigators believe two vehicles were involved in the collision, with only one of those vehicles having stayed at the scene. No description of the other vehicle has been released.

Authorities have not released the name of the man who died.