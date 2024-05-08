Man dies after Tesla found crashed 300 feet down hillside off Highway 50 near Pollock Pines

POLLOCK PINES -- A man died after he was ejected from his vehicle in a crash off Highway 50 in the area of Pollock Pines on Tuesday.

The El Dorado County Fire Protection District responded to Highway 50 and Outer Limits Road sometime after 11 a.m. Tuesday for reports of a crash.

Firefighters said the report came from the driver's wife receiving a notification that the car, a Tesla, was in a crash.

The first crews on scene struggled to locate the crash site provided by the Tesla but eventually located the vehicle about 300 feet down a hillside north of Highway 50.

Yesterday, Engine 17, Medic 17, Cal Fire Engine 2761, and Division 8102 responded to vague reports of a vehicle accident... Posted by El Dorado County Fire Protection District on Wednesday, May 8, 2024

The driver, a man in his 40s, was found ejected from the Tesla. Firefighters said he suffered massive blunt-force trauma and died on the scene.

Crews said there were two child booster seats in the vehicle, but the man's wife confirmed the kids were safe at home.

The man's identification has not been released.