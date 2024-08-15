Man convicted of killing Sierra College football player sentenced to prison

SACRAMENTO COUNTY – A man convicted of shooting and killing a Sierra College football player at a party in 2019 has been sentenced to 40 years to life in prison, prosecutors said.

Sierra College football player Chancelor Fields-Colbert was shot and killed when he attended a party at an Airbnb in 2019.

After a fight broke out, prosecutors said Sean Hardy fired two shots in the air and everyone ran.

Fields-Colbert got in his car but quickly realized that a friend was missing. When he went looking for his friend, he encountered another fight.

When he tried to break up the fight, prosecutors said Hardy tried to punch him but missed. This is when Hardy pulled out a gun and shot at Fields-Colbert four times, prosecutors said.

Fields-Colbert was shot once in the back and died at the hospital.

Hardy was convicted of second-degree murder with the allegation that he personally discharged a firearm causing death. He was also convicted of felon in possession of a firearm.