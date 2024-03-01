Man convicted of shooting, killing Sierra College football player in 2019

SACRAMENTO - A man was convicted of shooting and killing a Sierra College football player at a party at an Airbnb in 2019, prosecutors said on Friday.

In July 2019, Sierra College football player Chancelor Fields-Colbert attended a party that grew larger than expected.

At the party, a fight broke out. This is when prosecutors said Sean Hardy fired two shots in the air and everyone ran out of the home.

Colbert got in his car and realized a friend was missing. He returned to the home to find his friend but encountered another fight on the street.

Prosecutors said Colbert tried to break the fight up and Hardy tried to punch him but missed.

Hardy then pulled his gun out and shot at Colbert four times as he was running away, prosecutors said. He collapsed on the street at the intersection of Fair Oaks Boulevard and Sunset Avenue.

Colbert was shot in the back once and later died at the hospital.

Hardy was a convicted felon in possession of a gun. He faces up to 43 years to life in prison. He is scheduled for sentencing on June 7.

Sierra College's head coach Benjamin Noonan saidsierra-college-football-team-remembers-player-shot-fair-oaks Colbert was "an incredible kid" and was always smiling.