Man convicted in 2020 first-degree murders of Lodi couple

LODI — A jury has found a man guilty in the 2021 murders of a couple in their San Joaquin County home, prosecutors announced Thursday.

Christopher Lee Holland, 57, was convicted of the first-degree murders of James and Mary Reiswig as well as first-degree burglary and two counts of first-degree robbery. The jury also returned special circumstances relating to the robbery and burglary.

The Reiswigs were murdered on December 16, 2020, in their home on West Kingdon Road in Lodi. Authorities said then that they were found deceased by their granddaughter. Investigators said a gun was used in the killings.

Holland, who knew the victims, was located and arrested the same day the bodies were found. The San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office said then that Holland was out on parole when he committed the crimes. Three years earlier, in 2018, the Reiswigs son sued Holland for harassment, investigators added.

"This verdict represents a victory for justice and the memory of James and Mary Reiswig. Our office remains committed to holding violent offenders accountable, and today, our community is safer because of the tireless work of law enforcement and our prosecution team. While nothing can undo this senseless tragedy, I hope this outcome brings a measure of peace and closure to the Reiswig family," San Joaquin County District Attorney Ron Freitas said following the conviction.

Holland is scheduled to be sentenced on October 28.