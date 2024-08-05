Man convicted in 2020 deadly shooting of Sacramento rapper

SACRAMENTO – A man faces 50 years to life in prison after he was convicted of killing a Sacramento rap artist in 2020, prosecutors said Monday.

Moses Hirschfield was convicted of first-degree murder and being a felon in possession of a firearm in connection with the deadly shooting of 24-year-old Elk Grove resident Christopher Treadwell.

The shooting happened in the early morning hours of June 21, 2020, when Treadwell went to an AM/PM to buy food. When he entered the store, he saw Hirschfield and immediately left the area.

Prosecutors said Hirschfield chased him in his car, with speeds reaching more than 110 mph.

Treadwell lost control of his car and crashed before taking off running. Hirschfield ran after Treadwell until they got to a fast-food drive-thru, where prosecutors said Hirschfield shot Treadwell in the back of his head, killing him.

Treadwell was an up-and-coming rapper known as "Bris." One of his videos on YouTube has more than 17 million views as of Monday.

Hirschfield is scheduled for sentencing on Aug. 29.